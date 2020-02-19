Spearfish businesses receive thousands of dollars

The Spearfish Community Foundation awarded almost fifty thousand dollars to 25 local businesses and non-profits help fulfill their needs.

Vice President Susan Konstant from the Community Foundation says this year, they received more requests for funding than ever before.

"There are so many needs in the Spearfish community and we feel that as a foundation if we can make a difference. Most of our grants are program-specific and we want to make a significant impact for the most people in the community," said Konstant.

Businesses can apply for next year's funding starting in the fall.