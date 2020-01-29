Spearfish businesses grow closer with this experience

They made the top five, but they didn't bring home the win.

Tuesday night, Spearfish learned they did not win the $500,000 Small Business Revolution makeover.

Melissa Barth is the Executive Director of the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce.

"Each of the top five communities that was in the voting line up was asked to organize a community rally, a watch party, and we hosted ours at the Spearfish High School," said Barth. "We had over 100 people come, we had beach balls that they were tossing around the room, and we had the Black Hills State University drumline there."

And to top off the night, Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke proclaimed January 28th will now be known as Small Business Day.

"To continue to support our businesses as they are the backbone of our community. Get out there, shop, dine, play, live, support all of our non-profit organizations," said Barth. "As a whole when we work together, that's what makes Spearfish the great place that we are."

Even though Spearfish did not win the Small Business Revolution makeover, that isn't stopping one Black Hills community from trying their hand at reality TV.

A group of Belle Fourche community members is ready to apply for an HGTV reality show called Home Town Takeover.

The shows have the same concept.... bringing communities together.

"This journey that we've been on as a community with Small Business Revolution has just been unbelievable," said Barth. "The connections that we've made not only with each other in our community, I mean the whole community has rallied and we've grown together more than we already were. We were already a close-knit community, especially in the business community, but now it's even more so."