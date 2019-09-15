Spearfish beer run fundraiser

Footsteps for fun, that's what you'll hear at the annual beer run in Spearfish.

The organizer of the event Theresa Bibler made sure this year went perfect.

"We come here, you run/ walk the 5K and fun," says Bibler. "That's all it is, you come here and have fun. You get free beer, you get beer brats, you get to win prizes and you give to the community and you give to the hatchery, so this is great."

But there's a goal at the end of that finish line and that's raising money for their hatchery.

Karen Holzer is an executive director and was at the event boothing for the Booth Society.

"In 2014 is when the beer run was first implemented and that was in response to our potential closure threat at that time and it is just grown and become a mainstay for us since that time," says Holzer.

This run has brought in more than fifty thousand dollars over the last five years .. with one of the crowd's favorite beverages.

It can't be a beer run without beer and this year they have over a hundred gallons of beer for all the participants.

Ten breweries from all across the Black Hills come out to donate their time to the run.

Aside from the beer and fundraising, costumes are popular at the beer run. Such a big deal that last years winners Michelle Pawelski and Karrie Eilbeck came back to regain their title.

"I think our costumes just spoke for themselves and people though we were hilarious and so this year we felt that we had to raise the bar a little bit and be something out of the box," says Pawelski.

They got their inspiration from last year.

"Well last year we were the beer bellies and so I was pregnant with my daughter and so just you know it's kinda a nice segment way to having an actual baby," says Eilbeck.