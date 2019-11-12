Spearfish and Volunteer Firefighter Association reaches an agreement

A two year legal battle between the City of Spearfish and the Spearfish Volunteer Firefighters' Association has been resolved.

The dispute centered around the relationship between the volunteer firefighter association and the city over terms of the assets like equipment and funding

Prior to the special city council meeting ... the sides reached a preliminary agreement.

That was voted on and approved by the council within 15 minutes.

Spearfish mayor Dana Boke ... the resolution could leave Spearfish as the role model for the rest of the state, and a win for all parties involved.

"It's not just a win for both sides, it is a win for us, a win for the city, a win for the department, and a win for the community. This is a way to show how the city and non-government agencies to work together and accomplish something greater than we could have done separately," Says, Glen Lewis, President Spearfish Volunteer Firefighters' Association

"A portion of the funds would be held in trust as we explore the possibility of a training center here in Spearfish so that we can be the standard of excellence not only in Spearfish but the state." Says, Dana Boke, Spearfish Mayor

The settlement was greeted with a round of applause from the crowd.

A couple key points in the settlement include the city having ownership of most of the firefighting equipment while the volunteers association has ownership of historic artifacts.