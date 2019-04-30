Spearfish Walmart remodeling project makes shopping more convenient

Brick and mortar stores seem to be fighting a constant uphill battle to keep customers, and even a retail giant like Walmart is no exception.

The Walmart staff in Spearfish recently unveiled their newly remodeled Supercenter.

The remodel project included many changes such as new signage, a repainted exterior, new bike racks, and a new electronics section.

The store also now has a gluten free section and an expanded Hispanic food section.

The manager says the remodel is part of Walmart's investment in making shopping easier.

Corey Heiting, store manager, Spearfish Walmart Supercenter, says, "Our aspect with Walmart is not only just providing a place to shop, but the convenience of it. A lot of the layout changes that we went through obviously are frustrating periods for customers, learning the new layout. But the long-term of the layout makes it an easier shopping experience for the customers as well."

The grand reopening for the Spearfish Walmart was Friday, April 26.