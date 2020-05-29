Spearfish Farmers Market opens June 6

If you are a farmers market fan, add this to your calendar - June 6 the Spearfish Farmers Market opens for the summer.

The market will be set up in Brady Park, on the corner of West Grant Street and Meier Avenue; two blocks from the Spearfish City Park.

About 20 vendors will be at the market, selling fresh vegetables, plants, fresh baked goods, local meats and canned goods. Arts and crafts vendors will be at the market as well.

The market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, weather and COVID permitting.

Social distancing will be the norm and all vendors will wear protective clothing. The market organizers as that customers be considerate and do the same.

