Spearfish Chamber of Commerce hosted a campaign to help local businesses

In the first week of May, the Chamber raised more than twenty thousand dollars with the Small Business Impact Campaign.

This campaign consisted of people buying gift cards to local businesses to create a cash flow.

Seventy businesses participated in the campaign and the chamber is currently dividing up the funds.

Sales and Communication coordinator for the Chamber Bailey Sadowsky recommends not using their gift cards however until the fall.

"When you buy those gift cards, we've been really encouraging people to wait until the fall or later to use those so businesses have a chance to get back on their feet and also maybe when they use them use half cash, half of their gift card so that way the business still gets some business flow," Sadowsky.

The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce encourages people to shop local as businesses start to open up.