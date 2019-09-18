Speaker rallies kids up about being nice

The Custer Elementary Wildcats pride themselves for their perseverance, respect, and responsibility.

When the students came to school Wednesday morning, the founder of Be the Nice Kid Bryan Skavnak was in the gym to give them a wake up call.

"Kids see a lot of negativity and it's not hard to be positive but we see so much the other side of it that I think it's good to come from all angles teachers, parents," says Skavnak. "Someone from the outside like me saying hey it's important to be kind to people, it's important to be nice to people, it's important to look out for people too."

At the end of the presentation, Principal Barb Paulson wanted her students to leave with a mission.

"Take two things, do something nice and say something nice to someone," says Paulson. "If everyone does that everyday can you imagine what a wonderful place this could be?"

But the presentation in the gym wasn't the only treat the students got.

"So we kinda go into smaller groups there," says Skavnak. "I tell some more different stories but more age appropriate stories for the kindergartners, for the sixth graders so I can kinda relate to them in different ways cause obviously a kindergartner is going through something different than a sixth grader is right now."

But no matter what grade, the message was the same. Be brave, be kind, be you. Be the nice kid.