SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test

(AP) - SpaceX has completed the last big test of its crew capsule before launching astronauts in as little as two months.

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A during a test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux/AP)

The company founded and led by Elon Musk mimicked an emergency launch escape Sunday in the skies above Cape Canaveral, Fla.

A Falcon rocket blasted off as normal, but just over a minute into flight, the Dragon capsule catapulted off the top with a pair of mannequins aboard.

The Falcon engines deliberately shut down, and the booster tumbled out of control and crashed into the Atlantic. The capsule, meanwhile, parachuted into the ocean.

The flight lasted about nine minutes.

