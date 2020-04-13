South Dakota's daily tally of COVID-19 cases now more than 100

South Dakota's new COVID-19 daily tally is now more than 100 new infections a day.

Monday, South Dakota's confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 868; with 207 people already recovered; and no new deaths. Another 8,134 people tested negative. Since records were started, South Dakota has had 44 people hospitalized; with six deaths.

This comes as the state prepares to start a clinical trial for the drug hydroxychloroquine, a possible treatment for COVID-19. It is the first state to start a trial of the drug.

There is now at least one coronavirus infection in 40 of South Dakota's 66 counties.

Minnehaha County, with the Smithfield Foods plant hot spot in Sioux Falls, continues to be the state's epicenter and there are no signs that will end soon. The county now has 654 confirmed COVID-19 victims; about three-fourths of the state's total.

Still, West River counties remain unchanged; except that Pennington now has one more positive COVID-19 case. The county now has the same number, nine, that Lawrence County has.

