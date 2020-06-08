South Dakota's active COVID-19 cases drops slightly

COVID-19 infections have been reported in 57 of South Dakota's 66 counties as of June 8. (MGN)
Posted:

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota dropped by 35 in the last 24-hour report period, according to data on the state Department of Health website.

Active cases are now 1,003 with 92 people currently hospitalized; up from 87 reported hospitalized Sunday.

South Dakota has just 33 new infections; bringing the state total to 5,471. Of the new cases, nine are in Pennington County. Minnehaha County, which had the state's only hot spot, reported just two new cases.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 