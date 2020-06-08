South Dakota's active COVID-19 cases drops slightly

The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota dropped by 35 in the last 24-hour report period, according to data on the state Department of Health website.

Active cases are now 1,003 with 92 people currently hospitalized; up from 87 reported hospitalized Sunday.

South Dakota has just 33 new infections; bringing the state total to 5,471. Of the new cases, nine are in Pennington County. Minnehaha County, which had the state's only hot spot, reported just two new cases.

