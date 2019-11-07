South Dakota's Real ID system meets federal requirements

Gov. Kristi Noem says South Dakota is now more than 99 percent compliant with federal Real ID requirements ahead of next year's deadline.

Noem said Thursday that early work by South Dakota's driver licensing program to meet the deadline means that all eligible South Dakotans, with only a few exceptions, already have been issued a Real ID-compliant license or card.

She says the October 2020 deadline will have no effect on those with a Real ID license or card issued in South Dakota.

The federal Real ID Act sets minimum security standards for licenses. A Real ID-compliant driver's license will be needed to board domestic flights starting Oct. 1, 2020.

South Dakota began issuing Real ID-compliant licenses and identification cards on Dec. 31, 2009.

