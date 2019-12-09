South Dakota's Jordan Tierney claims Miss Rodeo America title

Miss Rodeo South Dakota Jordan Tierney from Oral was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020 at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Jordan Tierney of Oral, S.D., was crowned Miss Rodeo America 2020 at the National Finals Rodeo. (photo courtesy Miss Rodeo America)

As Miss Rodeo America, Tierney will travel to events around the country serving as an ambassador for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. During a press conference shortly after she was crowned, Tierney said she’s most looking forward to attending a Sutton Rodeo event in South Dakota.

Tierney won the crown in a field of 27 contestants. She was awarded a $20,000 Educational Scholarship from the Miss Rodeo America Scholarship Foundation.

According to a press release, the last South Dakotan to wear the Miss Rodeo America crown was Mackenzie Haley in 2011.

Tierney’s father, Paul, is a PRCA champion in tie-down roping and was inducted into the hall of fame in 2008.

