South Dakotans could see increased SNAP benefits

South Dakotans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could receive extra help to purchase food.

The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act allows for an increase in SNAP benefits for those recipient households that are not currently receiving the maximum allotment. An estimated 21,000 South Dakota families will see an increase that will bring their SNAP benefit up to the maximum amount. SNAP recipients who already receive the benefit maximum will see no change.

Increased benefits will be automatically loaded onto SNAP recipients' EBT cards and there is no need for anyone to re-apply or call. Recipients who are eligible for these allotments will receive a notice indicating the amount of this additional benefit. The supplemental benefit is limited to two months and is allowable for households who received SNAP in March and/or April 2020. Eligible recipients will receive the additional benefits for March on April 24 and the additional benefits for April on May 23. This is in addition to their regular monthly SNAP benefit which will continue to be issued on the tenth of each month.

For more information about SNAP benefit amounts, please go to this website to learn more.

