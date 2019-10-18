South Dakota tribes get cash to fight crime and help victims

The Department of Justice announced on Friday that over $273.4 million in grants to improve public safety, serve victims of crime, combat violence against women and support youth programs in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

“Violent crime and domestic abuse in American Indian and Alaska Native communities remain at unacceptably high levels and they demand a response that is both clear and comprehensive,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “We will continue to work closely with our tribal partners to guarantee they have the resources they need to curb violence and bring healing to the victims most profoundly affected by it.”

Five tribes in South Dakota were awarded $3,740,989 in funding for various programs:

- Rosebud Sioux Tribe received $1,508,794; of which $792,134 is for the Public Safety and Community Policing program and $716,660 is for the Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse program.

- Oglala Sioux Tribe received $738,871; of which $449,318 is for the Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program and $289,553 is for the Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities.

- Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe received $450,000 in funding for the Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program.

- Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe received $716,968 for the Tribal Victim Services Program

- Yankton Sioux Tribe received $326,356 for Children’s Justice Act Partnerships for Indian Communities

“These DOJ grants for additional public safety funding are supplemental to existing funding levels sustained through the Bureau of Indian Affairs,” said U.S. Attorney Parsons. “It is our hope that they will help bridge the gap for these Tribal governments and go a long way toward making every community in South Dakota as safe as it can possibly be.”

Nationwide, 236 grants were awarded to 149 American Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages and other tribal designees through the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation, a streamlined application for tribal-specific grant programs. Of the $118 million awarded via CTAS, just over $62.6 million comes from the Office of Justice Programs, about $33.1 million from the Office on Violence Against Women and more than $23.2 million from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. A portion of the funding will support tribal youth mentoring and intervention services, help native communities. Another $5.5 million was funded by OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance to provide training and technical assistance to CTAS awareness.

The Department also announced awards and other programming totaling $167.2 million in a set-aside program to serve victims of crime. The awards are intended to help tribes develop, expand and improve services to victims by supporting programming and technical assistance. About $25.6 million of these awards were awarded under CTAS and are included in the $118 million detailed above.

The Department also provided $6.1 million to help tribes to comply with federal law on sex offender registration and notification, $1.7 million in separate funding to assist tribal youth and nearly $500,000 to support tribal research on missing and murdered indigenous women and children and other public safety-related topics.

A listing of the CTAS awards are available here. A listing of all other announced tribal awards are available here.