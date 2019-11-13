South Dakota to make 10th appearance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nov. 28 will mark a decade of appearances for South Dakota’s “Mount Rushmore’s America Pride” float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The float gives South Dakota’s tourism industry immense exposure. About three million people reportedly line New York City streets to watch the parade go by; with more than 50 million people watching on TV nationwide.

“This is a tremendous partnership opportunity to showcase South Dakota and provide exposure to our state’s great assets,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

“Partnerships with brands like Macy’s provide a valuable touchpoint to potential visitors across the nation and, with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, tremendous international exposure as well,” said James Hagen, secretary of the Department of Tourism.

This year, the float will carry country music performer Chris Young. Also on the float will be the Department of Tourism’s Mount Rushmore mascots.

