South Dakota "technical institutes" renamed to "technical colleges"

On July 1, 2020, Western Dakota Technical Institute will be no more. Instead, it will be Western Dakota Technical College.

Governor Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1083 that renamed South Dakota post-secondary "technical institutes" to "technical colleges."

In addition to WDT, Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, Mitchell Technical Institute, and Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls will also be renamed to "technical colleges."

The new name is seen as an era-appropriate title for such two-year colleges and alleviate any possible confusion with the term "institute."

"College really means, for most people these days, something that is open to everybody," said Ann Bolman, President of Western Dakota Technical College. "We want to help make sure everybody is aware that yes in fact the technical colleges in South Dakota are open admission."

Bolman says WDT's mission will not change, but hopes that the name change will be more clear about the programs offered by technical colleges.