South Dakota’s “teacher of the year” is in our nation’s capital this week.

South Dakota teacher honored in Washington, D.C. (Source: Gray DC)

Erica Boomsma, the Huron School District fourth grade teacher, is being honored among the teachers of the year from all 50 states and multiple territories.

Boomsma said the honor is about her students.

She said, “I tell them to go out and be brave and to do big things when you can, so, it’s nice to show them that when you’re given an opportunity, you go for it and you do your very best.”

Boomsma got the opportunity to meet President Trump and Vice President Pence at the White House

She said, “Being chosen to represent the place and the people I love so much is the biggest and best gift I’ve ever been given.”

Boomsma will be in D.C. through the week and plans to do a celebration when she returns gets back in the classroom.

