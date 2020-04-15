South Dakota struggles to contain coronavirus in Minnehaha County

South Dakota now has 1,168 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 180 coming in just the last day.

The state went over the thousand mark due to the continuing surge of the virus in Minnehaha County. The county accounts for 934 of the state's total cases.

This is mostly due to an outbreak of the coronavirus at a Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls. The state has requested the CDC bring a team in to help with the mitigation needed to get the Smithfield plant back in operation.

The virus has not taken hold in West River counties, which for another day, have not added any new infections. The only West River change is one more person in Pennington County has recovered from the virus.

Of the 1,168 people with the virus, 329 have reportedly recovered. The state also has not had a new death in some time.

The state doesn't release the number of people currently hospitalized; but did show that six people were hospitalized in the last day. Since the virus arrived in South Dakota, 51 people have had to be hospitalized.

Testing continues to be focused in areas where the state has new infections. So far, the state has tested 9,859 people; with 8,691 negative results.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

