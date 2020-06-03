South Dakota special education report now available online

Information regarding school districts’ performance on improving the educational outcomes of students with disabilities is now available online. The Special Education Report is released annually near the beginning of June.

The report addresses the federal requirement of special education programs, known as Part B, to report on the performance of each local school district, based on the State Performance Plan results. This report identifies school districts’ ability to meet federal requirements on several indicators, along with performance targets. It is based mainly on data from the 2018-19 school year, with the exception of indicators 1, 2, 4, 9 and 10 which are based on 2017-18 data.

To view special education reports, visit visit their website and scroll down to the “LEA Public Reporting” heading. Statewide and district-level data are available under “Data from the 2018-19 School Year.”