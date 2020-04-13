South Dakota site for clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19

Sanford Health will lead a comprehensive clinical trial investigating the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, to understand its role in treating and potentially preventing COVID-19.

South Dakota's healthcare systems will participate in a first-in-the-nation clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine, to see if it is effective in combating the coronavirus pandemic. (ZUMA via MGN(

The controlled study will initially include 2,000 outpatient individuals exposed to COVID-19, including frontline healthcare workers and other high-risk patients.

Gov. Kristi Noem in her Monday news conference, said the state is "Going on the offense," with this study. It is a first-in-the-nation clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine; and that all of the state's healthcare organizations are involved, including Monument Health in Rapid City.

There are no drugs or therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19. Current clinical management includes infection prevention and supportive care. Hydroxychloroquine is one of the therapeutics that is under investigation in clinical trials for treatment of patients with mild, moderate and severe COVID-19.

“Our goal is to meaningfully advance the science around COVID-19 so physicians can be better prepared to respond to and treat this novel virus in the future, especially for our populations most at-risk,” said Allison Suttle, M.D., chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “Taking care of patients with an illness for which there are no treatments is very difficult for a physician and concerning for patients and families. By doing clinical trials during this pandemic, we are trying to find treatments, and thereby hope.”

According to a release from Sanford, the healthcare system currently has clinical guidelines in place to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients. Sanford has developed this new randomized placebo-controlled research study to investigate prescribing hydroxychloroquine prophylactically to healthcare workers and high-risk populations who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The prophylactic treatment trial is designed to determine whether the medication can prevent the illness or minimize symptoms in these individuals.

Researchers hypothesize that hydroxychloroquine could help an individual’s immune system as it works to fight off the disease. The medication may slow the replication process of the virus in the human body and allow the patient’s own immune system to get a better start in fighting the illness.

All individuals who meet the study criteria will provide voluntary informed consent before participating and will be screened to make sure they do not have medical conditions that would make hydroxychloroquine less safe for them.

Sanford has had the benefit of time to prepare for this pandemic and has been able to procure an adequate supply of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients while ensuring the medication remains available for patients taking it for other conditions. The health system will also access the drug from an inventory secured by the state of South Dakota from the Strategic National Stockpile. Up to 100,000 patients could be treated.

The CDC describes hydroxychloroquine, which has been used for 75 years, as a relatively well-tolerated medicine. The most common adverse reactions reported are stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and headache. These side effects can often be lessened by taking hydroxychloroquine with food. Hydroxychloroquine may also cause itching in some people. Minor side effects such as nausea, occasional vomiting, or diarrhea usually do not require stopping the antimalarial drug. Although rare, serious side effects can occur while taking this medication.

Sanford launched an earlier COVID-19 study in January, opening a registry to collect data from patients with the virus. This study has since been expanded to include data and specimen collection from COVID-19 positive patients and COVID-19 recovered patients to enable Sanford’s researchers to track the progression of the disease and the recovery process for up to five years. The study will aim to answer important questions around the disease process, the development of immunity, the possibility of reinfection, and long-term health complications from COVID-19.

