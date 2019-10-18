South Dakota sex offender registry maintains national certification

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced on Thursday that federal authorities have certified that the South Dakota’s Sex Offender Registry continues to substantially implement the provisions of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). The state of South Dakota completed the renewal process in July of 2019 and the Department of Justice has now reaffirmed the status.

“A key part of keeping South Dakota safe is continuing vigilance and supervision of the sex offender registration and community notification,” said Ravnsborg. “It is an important part of my commitment to improving the safety of our communities that our State provides a sex offender registry that exceeds national standards, partners with our reservation communities, and protects our children.”

South Dakota was the fourth registry in the nation to be certified. Currently 32 states and the District of Columbia have not substantially implemented SORNA. South Dakota has a compliancy rate of 98%. There are currently 3,777 registered sex offenders residing statewide with just 63 identified instances of non-compliance. State law requires those convicted of sex crimes to register as a sex offender within three business days of coming into any county to reside. Additional state law requires sex offenders to reregister every six months.

The sex offender registry has undergone many changes since its original certification in the state. In 2010, the South Dakota Legislature worked with law enforcement to revise and strengthen the sex offender registry. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe became registered entities of SORNA in 2012 when they entered in joint powers agreements with the State of South Dakota, and in 2014 the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe followed suit and entered into a similar agreement. These agreements allow for the tribes to maintain their own registries and also have their sex offender’s data submitted electronically into the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry.

The Attorney General is responsible for maintaining the sex offender registry and works closely with local law enforcement and prosecutors to update the registry. For more information you can visit the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry .

