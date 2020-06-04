South Dakota sees a decrease in unemployment claims

Last week South Dakota saw close to fifteen hundred people apply for unemployment benefits, which is more than two thousand less than the week before making the number of continued claims over twenty-two thousand. So while the number of people on assistance is increasing, the number of new applicants is decreasing.

A total of $3.9 million were paid out in state benefits, $12 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $525,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and $19,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

And effective on June first teachers, substitute teachers, and school were no longer eligible to get unemployment benefits because they don't work in the summer, except federal teachers and school workers.