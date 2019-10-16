South Dakota schools receive nearly $2 million in grants for school security

Gov. Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota received three grants totaling almost $2 million to help South Dakota school districts prevent and address threats of violence. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) received the grants from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s STOP School Violence Program.

“Our number one priority is the safety of the next generation,” said Noem. “These grants will be incredibly beneficial in our schools and better equip us to provide resources and training in the areas of violence prevention and threat recognition. While we hope our schools never experience violence, it is important we equip them with the resources they need to enhance safety and prepare teachers and students to recognize potential threats.”

There are three different grants:

1. $998,000 – This grant will allow the state to establish a School Safety Resource Center. The center can help distribute best practices for school safety, requests for training for threat recognition, training in establishment of threat adjudication teams, and requests for physical security assessments for K-12 school building.

2. $500,000 – This grant will focus on establishing prevention and mental health training programs in conjunction with mental health professionals.

3. $500,000 – This grant will focus on technology and threat assessment solutions for safe schools programs.

The grant money cannot be used to purchase weapons, equipment, or fund salaries for School Resource Officers.