Governor 'recommends' schools stay closed due to COVID-19

South Dakota schools should remain closed through April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Kristi Noem made that recommendation during a Tuesday morning news conference.

(Kt Ann/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)

“Today I have put forward recommendations to all of our school administrators and those at the local level that kids should stay out of their school buildings until May 1,” Noem said. ”This will give us time to make sure we are flattening and bending the curve of the spread of the infection in South Dakota and also gives them some consistency at the district level on how they will teach these children at home or at a distance.”

The governor added that this recommendation will be re-evaluated over the next several weeks.

Noem said that the state’s teachers are going above and beyond in ensuring students can continue lessons even though schools are closed. This includes getting instructional packets to many students who do not have internet access.

“I have heard of so many different innovative approaches that they’re using,” Noem said.

