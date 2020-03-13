South Dakota schools close for a week due to COVID-19

Gov. Kristi Noem wants all South Dakota school districts to close through March 20 so staff can do a “deep clean” of all school facilities.

The directive is for public schools. However, the governor also advises private schools to do the same.

This is the latest state action designed to keep the COVID-19 coronavirus from spreading throughout communities. At this time, COVID-19 is not being spread through community contact. All nine positive cases originated from travel outside of the state.

The governor has also signed an emergency order to help local entities deal with responses to the health issue.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, South Dakota had nine positive cases (including one death), 73 negative test results, and 11 tests that are still pending.

Per new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, people will only have one specimen tested instead of two. This doubles the amount of virus test kits available. Commercial laboratories will also be pressed into service to conduct tests, speeding up results.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

What can you do?

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Refraining from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.

• Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.

• South Dakota’s healthcare system is prepared to identify and treat cases of COVID-19.

If you develop symptoms:

• Call your health care provider immediately and tell them about any recent travel or exposure.

• Individuals who are concerned that they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

• Avoid contact with other people.

• Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

