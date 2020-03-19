South Dakota resumes processing COVID-19 test samples

South Dakota has the supplies and is once again processing COVID-19 samples, according to Gov. Kristi Noem.

Noem announced the resumption processing while visiting the state's Emergency Operations Center in Pierre. She said the testing supplies arrived Thursday morning.

The governor addressed rumors that South Dakotans are being turned away from testing. She said "a lot of folks out there say 'I think I had symptoms but they wouldn't test me.' We've actually tested a higher percentage of our population than our surrounding states and have less positive test results," the governor said.

Noem added that the state's initial projections assumed the virus would be community spread by around March 13. However, there are still no community transmissions at this time.

As of Thursday morning, South Dakota has 11 positive cases, 551 negative cases and 385 pending, up from 350 pending on Wednesday.

