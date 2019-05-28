South Dakota ranks poorly in Memorial Day travel

A Secure Life, a security research company, ranked all 50 states for their safety for traveling over the popular vacation weekend placing the Rushmore State at the bottom.

The National Safety Council revealed 71 percent of drivers admitted to being on their phones, even taking photos while driving past emergency crews./ Source: MGN

This year's Memorial Day crash reporting period started at 6 p.m. Friday local time and ends at midnight tonight. During the 2018 Memorial Day report, there were 25 injury crashes, 35 people injured, 112 total crashes and one fatality.

Lot of deer hits in the spring and summer and into the fall, cars collide with them. I guess most people are maybe distracted by the beauty of our Black Hills here and looking at the scenery and might bump into a few things.