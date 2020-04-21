South Dakota pours millions of dollars into economy

South Dakota is channeling millions of dollars into the state's economy in an effort to minimize the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota in just two weeks has paid out close to $30 in unemployment benefits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (MGN)

Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday that the Economic Development Loan Assistance Program is providing small-business loans range from $5,000 to $75,000.

"We are working to get those loans out the door as soon as possible," Noem said. "They're small-dollar loans for these small businesses, to patch them through this difficult time."

The state has done just under 100 loans so far, totaling about $5 million with $3 million "already out the door," according to Noem.

Loans are going to hotels, restaurants, retail shops, tourism and manufacturing businesses from the Black Hills to Sioux Falls.

While business owners get a boost, the state is also helping people who lost jobs because of the pandemic.

Last week, April 13-17, South Dakota paid out $11 million in state benefits and an additional $9.6 million in federal benefits to unemployed people.

"This put us at $20.6 million back into our economy last week and the week prior to that was $8.5 million," South Dakota Department of Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said.

Reportedly 74 percent of unemployment claims have been approved with payments going out within two weeks. The remaining quarter are held up because of various issues, including the reason why a person left their last job. Issues can delay payments up to four weeks.

