South Dakota poised to vote on sports betting

The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee on Monday approved a Senate Joint Resolution to have voters decide if sports betting will be allowed in Deadwood.

Senate Joint Resolution 501 now goes to the full House for final legislative OK.

If approved, voters would be asked in the next general election to decide if an amendment to the state’s Constitution be added to allow wagering on sporting events.

At least 18 states embraced sports betting since the repeal of a federal ban on the practice.

According to the American Gaming Association, in the last Super Bowl alone, an estimated 26 million people bet about $6.8 billion.

