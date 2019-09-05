South Dakota pheasant count down as season nears

Hunters will find this year’s South Dakota pheasant season a little more challenging than last year, with an estimated 17 percent fewer birds per mile.

Fewer hens and broods were counted along 110 survey routes; while the number of roosters remained about the same, according to the Game, Fish and Parks 2019 Pheasant Brood Survey Report .

Of course, success or failure depends on where you hunt; 40 out of the 110 routes had a higher pheasants per mile index than 2018. Western South Dakota is reportedly a little better than last year but not by much. The Pierre area is “significantly below the 10-year average,” the GF&P report stated.

South Dakota’s 2019 traditional pheasant season runs Oct. 19 through Jan. 5, with a youth season from Oct. 5-9. A resident-only season runs Oct. 12-14.

Go to Game, Fish and Parks for detailed information about South Dakota’s pheasant hunting season.

