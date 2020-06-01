South Dakota now has more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases

South Dakota reached the 5,000 mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to state Department of Health data released Monday morning.

The state has 5,034 positive coronavirus infections with 41 new cases; but no new deaths were reported.

Pennington County added eight and now has 235 COVID-19 cases. Other West River counties with more infections include Oglala Lakota with five new reports for a total of 31; and two reported in Meade which now has 21 infections.

While the coronavirus has spread to 56 of the state's 66 counties, the number of active cases is dropping, down 25 in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recovered is also rising, to 3,903.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

