South Dakota now has 24 COVID-19 deaths

While active COVID-19 cases dropped in South Dakota, four more people in Minnehaha County have died due to the virus. The state now has 24 coronavirus deaths.

The number of people who are actively fighting COVID-19 has dropped to 802. Monday, there were 817 active cases. Also, 1,895 people have recovered, 65 more than Monday.

There were 53 new infections reported Monday, half of them in Minnehaha County but several more peppered across West River counties.

Pennington added two more cases, bringing that county's total to 16. Todd County doubled it's reported infections, now at six and Meade County now has two. Dewey was the latest West River county to have a confirmed COVID-19 victim.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

