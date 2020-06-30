South Dakota 'move over' fine more than doubles July 1

South Dakota’s move over law gets more teeth come Wednesday, July 1.

New provisions include an increased minimum fine for a violation of the move over law; from $122.50 to $270. It becomes a Class 1 misdemeanor if a driver fails to move over and causes a crash with an emergency vehicle.

Along with moving over for emergency vehicles with flashing amber lights, drivers must now move over for authorized vehicles using a blue light while working on the highway. All traffic must still stop for emergency vehicles flashing red lights.

“It can be a safety risk for law enforcement, firefighters, emergency responders and others working along the roadside because they don’t know if approaching vehicles will move over,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price.

The state Legislature strengthened the law at this year’s legislative session.

