South Dakota minimum wage will increase in 2020

The state minimum wage will increase from $9.10 per hour to $9.30 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. This year's increase was 1.7 percent and is rounded up to the nearest 5 cents.

The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will be $4.65 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2020. Wages and tips combined must equal at least the minimum wage.

These increases will apply to all South Dakota employers, with some limited exceptions. For more information, visit here.