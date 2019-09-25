South Dakota lawmakers react to announcement of federal aid for state storms and floods

FEMA announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to South Dakota to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding beginning in May and June.

South Dakota lawmakers react to approved aid after storms and flooding (Source: Gray DC)

"This is good news for a number of counties and townships and communities that lost roads, bridges and so forth because of spring flooding," Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said.

“This has been a very difficult year for South Dakota from a weather perspective. It seems like we just can’t catch a break from flooding to more flooding and more flooding, tornadoes,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said.

The governor and her team as well as local leaders as well as our delegation have worked together to make sure that we’re making ourselves, that we’re accessing the kind of federal programs that exist to help people that have been hit like this,” he said.

Federal funding is available to the state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by these severe storms and flooding in over two dozen counties throughout the state and the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation.

“It’s really important for counties because most of them are cash strapped and stretched already trying to keep up with infrastructure demands,” Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said.

Application procedures for state, tribal and local governments will be explained at a series of applicant briefings, with locations to be announced in the affected area by recovery officials. Approved public repair projects are paid through the state from funding provided by FEMA and other participating federal agencies.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC and KSFY. All rights reserved.