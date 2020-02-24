South Dakota lawmakers might burn midnight oil

South Dakota legislators are facing possible late nights this week as a major deadline looms for bills to make it out of the chamber where they were first introduced.

For lawmakers, it will be the last chance to gain momentum for their proposals. But they will also have to work quickly. Wednesday is the last day to get bills on the floor of house of origin; and Thursday is the last day to get those bills to the other chamber.

Lawmakers will consider bills that aim to take away collective bargaining from employees of the Board of Regents. They will also consider the attorney general’s proposal to roll back a program that requires judges to sentence low-level felons to probation rather than prison. And they'll try to move negotiations forward on a tight budget.

There also are several controversial bills that lawmakers have yet to debate, such as barring school districts from requiring student vaccinations. That bill has a committee hearing Tuesday. Some bills, such as the one concerning gay marriages and drag queen story time, haven’t been scheduled for a committee hearing as of Monday morning.

