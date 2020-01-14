South Dakota lawmakers might be packing heat

Members of South Dakota's Legislature this year may be carrying concealed weapons for the first time.

A law passed last year allows people to carry concealed guns at the Statehouse if they have an advanced carry permit and notify security.

Lawmakers who supported the law say it gives them a chance to fire back if a shooter entered the building. Some Democrats said the law is unnecessary.

State employees are allowed to carry guns in other government buildings, but the Statehouse was previously off-limits because it houses the state's Supreme Court. Guns will still not be allowed in the courtroom.

