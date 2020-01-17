South Dakota lawmaker wants to ban most vaping flavors

South Dakota lawmakers are considering banning many flavors of vaping products in order to curb usage among teens.

Rep. Carl Perry, an Aberdeen Republican, filed a bill Thursday that would make it illegal to sell or possess vaping flavors other than mint, menthol and tobacco.

He says he decided to introduce the bill after speaking with school principals from his community who described an “epidemic” of vaping use among teens.

The South Dakota Retailers Association did not immediately oppose the bill, but a national vaping advocacy group says it is a bad idea.