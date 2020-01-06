South Dakota homeless count set for January

The statewide homeless count for South Dakota will be conducted in January, according to a release from the state.

The count will be conducted on Jan. 28 by the South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium.

According to the state release, the count is a critical source of data about the homeless. This data is used to help policy makers and communities measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in service and increase public awareness.

Volunteers will fan out over six count areas. If you want to be involved in the count, there are contacts in your area.

Sioux Falls Contact: Suzanne Smith, Augustana Research Institute, 605-274-5010 or suzanne.smith@augie.edu

Rapid City Contact: Sara Hornick, Volunteers of America- Northern Rockies, 605-341-8336 or shornick@voanr.org

Minnehaha, Grant, Deuel, Codington, Hamlin, Clark, Kingsbury, Brookings, Miner, Lake, Lincoln, Moody, McCook, Turner Contacts: Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership, Arleen Weerheim, (605) 256-6518 or aweerheim@interlakescap.com and Tammie Denning 605-334-2808 or tdenning@interlakescap.com

Beadle, Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Walworth Contact: Patrick Gallagher, GROW South Dakota, (605) 626-2565 or

patrick@growsd.org

Bennet, Butte, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Jackson, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Perkins, Ziebach, Oglala Lakota Contact: Laurie Theilmann, Western South Dakota Community Action Agency, (504) 348-1460 or Laurie@wsdca.org

Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Lyman, Mellette, Sanborn, Todd, Trip, Union, Yankton, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld Jones Contact: Darcie Bultje, Rural Office of Community Services, (605) 487-7634 or dbultje@Rocsinc.org

