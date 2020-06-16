South Dakota has 2 more COVID-19 deaths

State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in South Dakota.

Tuesday's additional deaths bring the state's total to 77. Officials say one victim was from Minnehaha County, the other was from Pennington County, which now has nine deaths.

Officials also confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 5,966. Active cases dropped by nine to 820 and current hospitalizations dropped by one to 92.

The state processed 807 tests Tuesday, of which 4.7 percent tested positive.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

