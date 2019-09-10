South Dakota gets federal emergency relief cash

The U.S. Department of Transportation is shelling out nearly $10 million for emergency road and bridge repairs in South Dakota.

A March 2019 storm dropped 12-18 inches of snow across a majority of the state in a short timeframe, and then turned to rain after the temperatures rose. The heavy runoff washed away road surfaces, took out culverts, eroded bridge approaches, removed several timber bridge decks, and damaged several bridge girders due to large ice flows in the rivers and streams.

The DOT earmarked $7.5 million for that damage.

Also in March there was heavy flooding across the Midwest, causing further destruction. The state got $2.445 million to repair the damage. The DOT overall awarded $871.2 million in emergency relief funds to 39 states, territories and tribal governments.

Nebraska will receive $68 million for the March 2019 storms.

“These funds will help restore the nation’s roads and bridges following severe weather events that have disrupted travel throughout the country,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

