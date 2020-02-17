South Dakota elementary student dies from flu-related complications

(MGN)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A student in the West Central School District, Hartford, has reportedly died following flu-related complications.

Fourth-grader Rylon Anderson died this weekend, according to Superintendent Brad Berens. Anderson died Sunday after being admitted to a Sioux Falls hospital with a case of influenza A.

Berens said Anderson did not miss any school last week.

West Central's crisis team met Sunday night to discuss how to handle the situation. Berens sent a letter to staff about the death, saying the district is ready to assist those who knew Anderson.

South Dakota had seen seven flu-related deaths as of Feb. 8, according to the most recent Department of Health weekly influenza summary. All of those deaths were people over age 50.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 