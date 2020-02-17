South Dakota elementary student dies from flu-related complications

A student in the West Central School District, Hartford, has reportedly died following flu-related complications.

Fourth-grader Rylon Anderson died this weekend, according to Superintendent Brad Berens. Anderson died Sunday after being admitted to a Sioux Falls hospital with a case of influenza A.

Berens said Anderson did not miss any school last week.

West Central's crisis team met Sunday night to discuss how to handle the situation. Berens sent a letter to staff about the death, saying the district is ready to assist those who knew Anderson.

South Dakota had seen seven flu-related deaths as of Feb. 8, according to the most recent Department of Health weekly influenza summary. All of those deaths were people over age 50.

