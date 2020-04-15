South Dakota deploys new COVID-19 test kits

South Dakota has deployed nine Abbott ID Now rapid test platforms, allowing the state to get COVID-19 test results in minutes; a vast improvement over today's timeline of hours or even days.

New kits will allow South Dakota to conduct 720 additional COVID-19 tests. (MGN)

Testing, and getting the results as quickly as possible, is critical in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. The new kits will allow South Dakota to conduct an additional 720 tests.

"We know that the more testing we can do, we can identify people who are positive, help them quarantine, keep them safe at home if possible; and continue our COVID-19 response," South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon, said.

The test kits were deployed to hospitals in areas where there isn't ready access to labs; as well as to the Sioux Falls hot spot. West River gets three kits: one each at Bennett County Hospital in Martin, Fall River Hospital in Hot Springs, and Spearfish Monument Hospital. If hot spots shift, the state will be able to move the Abbot ID Now test kits to those areas.

Having the kits helps; but there is a wrinkle in the supply chain. The Abbot machines require unique equipment that is in high demand and short supply. The state, once it obtains enough equipment, will distribute more of the Abbot ID Now test kits.

In Wednesday's news conference, Gov. Kristi Noem stressed that mitigation efforts -- social distancing, hygiene practices -- are working in flattening the curve. This allowed the state's healthcare system prepare for the peak infection rate.

The state's peak is still expected to be mid June but Sioux Falls is now estimated to reach a peak infection rate in mid May. Noem says at that time, Sioux Falls would require 1,200 to 1,300 hospital beds. The governor believes the state is prepared for that earlier peak because the number of estimated infections is less than previously figured.

Even though the number of beds needed has been cut due to new projections, the governor said the state is staying on track with its initial estimate of needing 5,000 beds when the virus peaks.

"Models are dynamic, they will continue to change and this is a virus that is fluid. But we have cut our peak; and that's a good thing," Noem said. She stressed the state will continue to over plan.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

