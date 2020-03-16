South Dakota coronavirus cases remains at 9

As of Sunday, South Dakota still only had nine cases of COVID-19, according to the Secretary of Health website. There are still six coronavirus tests pending and 327 tests came up negative.

One thing to note is that all the positive cases involve people who have a travel history outside of South Dakota before they became ill. There is no community transmission at this time. Minnehaha County has three cases; and there is one each in Pennington, Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison and McCook.

The Pennington County man who died was in his 60s. The man had pre-existing health issues which could have been contributing factors. He reportedly was being treated in a Sioux Falls hospital when he died.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

