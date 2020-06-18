South Dakota adds just 59 new COVID-19 cases

The number of people recovering from COVID-19 in South Dakota continues to outpace the new infections; but the virus is still spreading.

As of Thursday's report, there are 6,109 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a rise of 59 in the state. Pennington County had six of those cases, a big drop from Wednesday when the country reported 22 infections. Oglala Lakota County added another five to now stand at 54 coronavirus cases.

Recoveries increased to 5,221 with 78 new reports. No new deaths were reported; and the number of active cases is now just 810.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.