South Dakota adds 48 new COVID-19 cases

New COVID-19 cases are up slightly in South Dakota, 48 in Tuesday morning’s report. That is seven higher than reported Monday; but no new deaths were noted.

Pennington County added five new cases and is now at 518; while Minnehaha County is up to 3,610. Other West River counties with new COVID-19 cases are Lyman, three; and Meade and Corson with one each. The state now has 6,744 total positive cases.

The number of active coronavirus infections is edging back down, now at 801; with 5,872 people who have recovered.

The number of people hospitalized has dropped to 62. As of Tuesday, only 3 percent of South Dakota’s available hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Another 49 percent were non-COVID patients; leaving 48 percent of the state’s hospital beds available. The percentage of COVID patients is higher when it comes to ICU beds. That percentage is 6; with 31 percent of ICU beds still available.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

