South Dakota adds 48 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - New COVID-19 cases are up slightly in South Dakota, 48 in Tuesday morning’s report. That is seven higher than reported Monday; but no new deaths were noted.

Pennington County added five new cases and is now at 518; while Minnehaha County is up to 3,610. Other West River counties with new COVID-19 cases are Lyman, three; and Meade and Corson with one each. The state now has 6,744 total positive cases.

The number of active coronavirus infections is edging back down, now at 801; with 5,872 people who have recovered.

The number of people hospitalized has dropped to 62. As of Tuesday, only 3 percent of South Dakota’s available hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. Another 49 percent were non-COVID patients; leaving 48 percent of the state’s hospital beds available. The percentage of COVID patients is higher when it comes to ICU beds. That percentage is 6; with 31 percent of ICU beds still available.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 