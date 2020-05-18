South Dakota active COVID-19 cases are down

South Dakota reports that there are no new deaths related to COVID-19; and the number of active cases has dropped as 60 more people recovered.

While there have been social media reports about people possibly dying due to COVID-19, the state's official tally remains at 44. The state must wait for a death certificate to be filed before reporting a death as coronavirus-related.

Monday morning's report shows 4,027 people in the state have been diagnosed with the coronavirus; up 40 from Sunday.

Pennington County now has 58 confirmed cases; up six. Minnehaha County has 15 new infections.

You can look at more detailed data about COVID-19 in South Dakota by going to the state Department of Health link below.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.