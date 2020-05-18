South Dakota active COVID-19 cases are down

South Dakota has confirmed COVID-19 cases in 49 of the state's 66 counties; most in Minnehaha County. (MGN)
Posted:

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - South Dakota reports that there are no new deaths related to COVID-19; and the number of active cases has dropped as 60 more people recovered.

While there have been social media reports about people possibly dying due to COVID-19, the state's official tally remains at 44. The state must wait for a death certificate to be filed before reporting a death as coronavirus-related.

Monday morning's report shows 4,027 people in the state have been diagnosed with the coronavirus; up 40 from Sunday.

Pennington County now has 58 confirmed cases; up six. Minnehaha County has 15 new infections.

You can look at more detailed data about COVID-19 in South Dakota by going to the state Department of Health link below.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 