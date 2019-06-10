South Dakota Women's Prison group fights meth addiction

A Native American woman is bringing attention to the impact of methamphetamine addiction from within the South Dakota Women's Prison.

The Argus Leader reports that 37-year-old Heather Shooter started the group Sober is Sacred to encourage other inmates to join the fight to demand more drug treatment services at the Pierre facility. Within the last year, the group has put on two anti-meth rallies at the women's prison, where many inmates share stories about how the drug derailed their lives.

About 64% of women in the prison are incarcerated on a primary drug charge, most of which involved meth.

Shooter was sentenced for participating in a high-speed police chase with her 6-year-old in the car while high on meth. The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member will be released this month.

