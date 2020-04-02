South Dakota Regents keep tuition the same for 2020-21

The South Dakota Board of Regents agreed today to maintain its existing tuition and mandatory fees for the next academic year.

"We are in exceptional times," said Board President Kevin V. Schieffer, acknowledging difficult budget decisions in the coming months amid changing state revenues and the unknowns about federal stimulus dollars.

Regents agreed to continue the public universities' current 2019-20 tuition structure for the upcoming academic year, which includes summer and fall 2020 terms and spring 2021 term.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is the constitutional governing body for the state’s six public universities—Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota—and two special schools, South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired and South Dakota School for the Deaf.